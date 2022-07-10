Pre-season friendly: Nantwich Town 4 Stoke City XI 1

Nantwich Town continued their pre-season campaign with a fine 4-1 win at home to Championship side Stoke City.
A brace each apiece for Connor Heath and Dan Cockerline help the Dabbers to their first victory of the 2022-23 pre-season campaign.
Cockerline and Robbins had good decent chances for Nantwich in the first half as they tested the Stoke backline.
And on 37 minutes the hosts deservedly took the lead when Heath ghosted in unmarked at the back post to fire home.
But the visitors were level just a few minutes later when a Trialist fired home an unstoppable free kick.
The Dabbers regained the lead 10 minutes after the break when Heath again caused problems and his shot was parried only to Cockerline who had simple task to tap home.
And just 60 seconds later, Nantwich scored arguably the goal of the game.
Heath found Cockerline on the edge of the box and he took a touch and crashed a fine volley off the underside of the bar and into the net.
Stoke hustled and bustled but could not find a way back in to the game.
And on 76 minutes, Heath put the game to bed with another fine effort.
He spotted Simkin off his line and took aim from the halfway line to lob the Stoke keeper brilliantly.
More than 320 fans witnessed two stunning second half strikes in the sun, with Heath named man of the match as Nantwich coasted to victory.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
