Local food exhibitors and chefs are lining up to take part in the Nantwich Food Festival in September, organisers say.

Food producers keen to be involved include Hannah from Sweet Peas in Nantwich, Sophie from award-winning vegan Vork Pies, Cheshire Pie Company from Sandbach, and chocolatier Paul and Gaynor of Sticky Chocolate Ltd.

Organisers say the town centre Festival on September 2-4 will also showcase non-food items, such as ArtySally’s Quirky Animal Art.

In total, the festival is likely to feature more than 200 exhibitors over the weekend.

Two more celebrity chefs are set to join Sean Wilson and Rosemary Shrager.

Dean Edwards’ family friendly cooking style has made him a favourite on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ show.

And talented Nigel Brown will attend as Nantwich Civic Hall demonstration kitchen compere.

James Sherwin, owner of Wild Shropshire restaurant, will also be appearing at one of the demonstration slots.

All celebrity chefs will demonstrate their cooking skills in the Civic Hall Food Theatre, and admission is free.

Nick Birchall of Nantwich’s own Cheese Shop will also be demonstrating.

A second demonstration kitchen will be open at Love Lane Food Theatre, sponsored by Reaseheath College.

It will feature college chefs demonstrating their cooking skills, including sausage-making, cake decorating and dishes using their own cheeses.

Other local chefs at Love Lane include Stuart Collins, of Great British Menu and Docket 33 in Whitchurch, and Spiro from St Martha’s Greek Taverna in Nantwich.

Oli Mannion, semi finalist on Britain’s Best Home Cook and one of chefs from The Yew Tree, Bunbury, will be joined by chef Jack from the White Lion in Hankelow.

Executive Chef Elliot Hill of The Grosvenor Hotel Chester and also Lizzie Acker from Liverpool, from the 2021 Great British Bake Off, are also lined up.

Friday night entertainment will include Circus in a Box performing tricks on stilts and fire breathing, gigantic bubbles, balloon modelling plus Jelly Roll Jazz Band and Studio S dance troupe.

Many town businesses are expected to stay open later than usual alongside the town’s bars and restaurants as Festival Friday closes at 8pm.

Two live music stages are sponsored by Snugbury’s at Love Lane, and by The Hearing Centre for the Bowling Green.

Music performers include festival favourites such as Megan Lee, Oli Ng, Callum J Wright and the Ukulele band “Rebuked”.

Making their debut will be Baker Street Belles and Nicci Jane Hicks plus the Gospel Truth Soul Band.

And emerging local talent will be showcased, including Faye McCallum, Henry Myles, Emillie Jasmine and Kelly (Tigerheart) Phillips, as well as local pianist Andrea Lambelle and choirs from Brine Leas and St Thomas More schools.

More details and how to vote in Nantwich Food Awards, visit https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/