Everybody to run Cheshire East summer activity programme

Everybody Health and Leisure has received funding from Cheshire East Council to help run a summer 2022 holiday activity and food programme (HAF).

It will fund places on Everybody’s Summer Multi Activity Days and Crewe Everybody Football Academy sessions in partnership with Crewe Alexandra In The Community.

The HAF programme provides free activities during the main school holidays to children and young people in receipt of benefit-related free school meals.

Free places are funded by the Department for Education as part of the government’s HAF programme being delivered across Cheshire East.

HAF free activity sessions are available for Everybody’s Multi Activity Days at Macclesfield Leisure Centre and Crewe Lifestyle Centre, this August from 9am – 3pm.

As well as funded places, Everybody Health and Leisure’s Multi Activity Days have places available to book from £16 per day for children and young people aged 8 – 13 years.

Everybody’s Activity Leads will deliver sporting and recreational activities including, Hockey, Football, Benchball, Dodgeball, Team races and crafts as well as access to the swimming pool.

In partnership with Crewe Alexandra In The Community, Everybody’s football sessions for aged 8 – 13 years will involve games, matches and football practice.

Sessions are for anyone of the appropriate age group that has an interest in football and are entitled to free school meals.

Everybody’s Crewe Football Academy sessions will take place at the Cumberland Arena Tuesday 16th – Friday 19th

August from 9am – 2pm.

Booking is essential as spaces are limited.

If your child qualifies and you wish to book on to either the Multi Activity Days or Everybody’s Crewe Football Academy, email [email protected] or visit www.everybody.org.uk/what-we-offer/activities-for-kids/active-holidays/