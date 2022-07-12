NWCP bosses “sorry” for Wistaston mum’s horror journey

Council chiefs and road contractors said they are “sorry” after we revealed one Wistaston mum’s traumatic journey to Leighton Hospital with her seriously ill baby.

We told how Dawn Nelson was left confused and in tears as she tried to negotiate the Middlewich Road road closures and diversions to reach the hospital late at night.

Dawn called on more to be done with signage and a shorter and quicker diversion for families in critical life or death situations.

Her baby daughter Dulcie (pictured) was saved after spending several hours in high dependency unit following the journey.

It led to calls for more to be done to ease traffic during the North West Crewe Package (NWCP) road building scheme.

Dawn said: “As a parent I am begging you to rethink your diversion signs for the route to hospital.

“No parent should have to feel as I felt making the U-turn in the road thinking their baby could die at any moment.”

Today, Cllr Craig Browne, Cheshire East Council’s deputy leader and chair of highways and transport, said: “I am extremely sorry to hear of this lady’s experience, clearly exacerbated by the delay in the ambulance response time.

“Our highways team hold monthly meetings with Leighton Hospital, and the emergency services, to maintain a constant review of traffic management arrangements while this complex road improvement scheme progresses.

“Where any problems arise, we respond with additional signage, where necessary.

“We are not promoting Minshull New Road as an alternative route as this would generate a significant flow of through traffic through a residential area.

“However, blue hospital H symbols are included on the diversion signs to help drivers and the emergency services to navigate the diversion route, until they pick up the existing directional signs.

“Once again, I can only apologise for the inconvenience and traumatic journey this person experienced and I am relieved to hear that her daughter is making a full recovery.

“We will also raise this matter with North West Ambulance Service as it would appear that the lengthy response time had contributed to these events.”

Steve Doolan, of contractors Balfour Beatty who are working on the new road scheme, replied to Dawn saying: “We are really sorry that your daughter wasn’t well and hope she make a swift recovery.

“The schedule of works has been designed to be as efficient as possible, we have regular meetings with Leighton hospital regarding the road closures and talks have been mostly positive.

“We take all enquiries seriously and if possible will make adjustment to the traffic management in the future.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of Crewe Town Council said: “Crewe Town Council shares residents’ concerns and frustrations.

“The closure is due to work being carried out by Cheshire East Council and we are regularly expressing our disappointment and also the effect the work is having on the local community.

“Cheshire East Council is the local highways authority and they have stated that they will seek to make amendments to their work plans where possible, but unfortunately it seems the works will continue.”

We have contacted North West Ambulance Service for their comments and await a reply.

