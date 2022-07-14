School leaders across the Learning for Life Partnership (LFLP) in South Cheshire are celebrating strong SATs results.

Year 6 students from the Partnership – which includes Shavington and Wistaston – bucked the national trend, particularly in Reading, Writing and Maths.

Results how 91% of Key Stage 2 students at Shavington Primary School reached the expected levels of achievement in Reading, compared to 74% nationally.

This was also true for Wheelock Primary (82%), Wistaston Church Lane Academy (88%) and Leighton Academy (80%).

The schools also showed a high percentage of children performing “at a greater depth” and significantly higher than expected.

Writing results were similarly positive, with Wistaston pupils achieving above the national average (83%, compared to 69% nationally), as did students at Shavington (70%) and Leighton (76%).

These results were rounded out by impressive outcomes in Maths. While the national average saw 71% of students achieve the expected levels, 82% of Leighton students met this, with Wistaston (86%) and Wheelock (81%) and Shavington (76%) students performing similarly well.

Dan Thomas, CEO of the Learning for Life Partnership, said: “We are incredibly proud of not just our students’ results, but the way in which they all tackled their exams.

“Despite the impact of the pandemic on their learning, they have showed huge amounts of resilience and dedication throughout their time at school, and we wish them all the best as they move on to secondary school.

“An enormous thanks should also go to the teachers and parents who have done so much to support their children in the past few years – this has been a team effort, and hopefully one we can all celebrate.”