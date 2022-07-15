Spike in summer animal cruelty cases in Cheshire, says RSPCA

RSPCA has warned it is expecting a spike in animal cruelty cases in Cheshire this summer.

New figures show the charity sees a sharp increase in cruelty cases in July and August.

The number of reports made to the charity’s cruelty line about animals being inflicted with intentional harm – including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings – has increased by 7.9% from summer 2020 to summer 2021.

In Cheshire, there were 202 reports of intentional harm against an

imals made to the RSPCA last year.

In the summer, total calls to its cruelty line rise from 90,000 a month to 134,000 a month nationally.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to raise funds to help its rescue teams out on the frontline.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer at the RSPCA, said: “We are a nation of animal lovers and no one wants to think of an animal being cruelly treated.

“But sadly the reality is that every day animals are victims of deliberate cruelty and thankfully the RSPCA is there to help them.

“There are many factors which could explain why we see a rise in cruelty during the summer months.

“The longer sunny days could mean people are out and about more and likely to see and report abuse. Hot summer days can also lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which in turn can be a factor causing violence.

“Perhaps there is boredom or pressures at home with children being off school which can make existing difficulties magnified.

“And this year, we are also concerned that the recent rise in pet ownership coupled with the cost of living crisis could see people really struggling to care for their pets which may lead them to lash out or could see more animals than ever being abandoned or given up.”

The RSPCA received 1,081,018 calls to its Cruelty Line in 2021.

These included reports of:

– 1,094 killings or nearly three animals killed a day

– 632 mutilations or 12 animals brutally mutilated every week

– 7,857 beatings which equates to one animal beaten every hour

– 38,087 abandonments which equates to more than 100 animals callously abandoned every day

Dermot added: “These figures are shocking and deeply upsetting and show why we need your help to save those animals who need us the most now more than ever.

“As a charity, we are bracing to tackle a summer of suffering but we cannot do this without your help.”

The RSPCA needs your help rescuing animals like Bronco

Bronco was left with horrific facial scars after he was rescued from a group of family members who were hunting wildlife with their dogs.

The five-year-old lurcher cross had been used to hunt wildlife such as rabbits, foxes and badgers.

Warrants were executed, seven dogs were seized and phones were removed which revealed images and videos of ‘sickening’ attacks on wildlife.

