Nantwich Bookshop to host “The Accidental Medium” launch

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews July 18, 2022
Nantwich Bookshop - book launch

Author Tracey Whitwell will be in Nantwich on Wednesday for the launch of her new book, The Accidental Medium.

The launch takes place at Nantwich Bookshop on High Street from 6.30pm.

Tracey is an actress who appeared in hit shows such as Playing the Field, Soldier Soldier, and The Peep Show.

She has written for radio, stage and TV, and lives in North London with her son.

Her new book is a comedy featuring a character called Tanz, who with the help of the dead is about to become an unwilling crime solver!

Tickets for the launch and talk by Tracey are £12, which includes a copy of the book and refreshments.

There will also be a cash bar available.

For more details contact the Bookshop on 01270 611665, or email [email protected]

