Reaseheath College staff honoured at PRIDE awards

Staff at Reaseheath College and University Centre in Nantwich have been honoured at their PRIDE ceremony for their contribution to “life of its local community”.

The Reaseheath PRIDE Awards are presented to teams and individuals who “go the extra mile” in role modelling the college’s values of People, Responsibility, Integrity, Diversity and Excellence.

All nominations come from colleagues and are selected from a total of 600 staff.

The Principal’s Award, for the staff member judged to have made the most outstanding contribution of the year, went to Simon Bishop (pictured), Programme Leader at the UK’s first dedicated bus and coach academy.

Based at Reaseheath’s Engineering Apprenticeship Academy on Hurleston Road Business Park, Simon works alongside national transport provider First Bus to ensure its newly launched apprenticeship programme meets its training needs as the company moves towards a zero emission transport fleet.

By providing a high quality student experience and level of teaching, Simon has enabled First Bus to grow its programme quickly to an impressive 180 apprentices.

PRIDE awards also went to:

Steve Challinor

Reaseheath’s Facilities Manager, Steve leads the team which enhances and transforms the college campus.

He was applauded for the professional and timely manner in which he completes jobs ranging from building a car park entrance for the popular Family Festival to repurposing extensive facilities to house the new Engineering Apprenticeship Academy.

Angela Boon

One of a team of marketing and recruitment officers, Angela was nominated for her detailed planning and preparation for college events such as the Lambing Weekends and Family Festival, and in representing Reaseheath on the show stand at public events.

She also plays a key role at course open events and school visits and ensures that each potential student is equipped to make an informed choice.

Angela has also found time to take ownership of the Reaseheath100 archives during the college’s centenary year and has reconnected with many past students, staff and families.

Danielle Haughton

A Course Manager at Croft End Equestrian Centre, Reaseheath’s outreach centre in Oldham, Danielle was selected for her outstanding input into technical education programmes and for her dedication and ‘can do’ attitude which resulted in a fantastic experience for equine students, particularly while supporting the arena party at the Horse of the Year Show.

Ellie Rose

Programme Leader for Animal Science at Reaseheath University Centre, Ellie was nominated for her exceptional leadership and support of her own and the wider academic team and additionally for all animal science undergraduates.

She resolves queries, manages her tasks and responsibilities to ensure she is always on top of her teaching and Programme Leader duties and is an inspiration to colleagues and students.

Helen Ball

A Careers Co-ordinator, Helen was singled out for the professional and efficient way she provides an impartial overview of courses offered by Reaseheath College and University Centre and courses offered through other colleges and universities.

She makes progression easier for potential applicants and her skills are much appreciated by second year course managers.

Jill Elmore

The college’s Equine Programme Administrator, Jill was applauded for her exceptional organisational skills in supporting the three equine centres where Reaseheath delivers courses.

Her varied duties range from supporting current and future staff and students to arranging offsite industry visits and helping to organise numerous equine events.

Mark Jones

Course Manager for Public Services, ex Royal Naval Chief Petty Officer Mark received multiple nominations for his leadership skills, mentorship and exceptional work rate and for generally inspiring those within his team.

Oliver Franklin

Newly promoted to Course Manager for Plastering, Oliver also received multiple nominations for his phenomenal work ethic and positive attitude and for making it his priority to deliver an exceptional all round student experience including offsite visits.

Learner Support Team

This team ensures that every student has the best possible chance of progressing, often overcoming significant challenges and barriers thanks to their very positive attitude and support for each individual.

The interventions, relationships and support strategies that they use helps to build student confidence and high expectations.

Their tremendous contributions, both individually and collectively, are recognised across the whole of the college.

Maths and English Teams

Working across all curriculum areas, these teams have a marked effect on the development and achievement of many learners.

They use passion, creativity and innovation to engage students and champion and mentor them through exams including GCSEs.

A sizeable cohort of students have also become published writers through the ‘Young Writers’ creative writing competition.

Would you like to join Reaseheath College’s fantastic team? Check out https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/job-vacancies