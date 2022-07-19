Audlem gears up for Festival of Transport with big name backing

Audlem Festival of Transport is gearing up for a crowd-pulling event with its oldest sponsor helping to steer success for another year.
Breakfast company Mornflake is supporting the event taking place on July 31 when more than 300 vehicles from the 1920s to present day will take part in a procession from Hankelow village green to Audlem playing field.
Audlem Special Event Team (ASET) expect more than 3,000 visitors to descend helping to put the village on the map and set tills ringing in pubs and shops.
Chairman Andrew Smith said: “The event is free so we completely rely on sponsorship which makes the support from Mornflake so important to our community.
“It’s been loyal not only to the Festival of Transport for 10 years but also Audlem Party in the Park. That took place earlier this month and was a big success.
“Events like these do so much for the village in terms of tourism. They bring residents together and support our economy.
“This year we can celebrate without restrictions and our Union flags will be flying high along with flags for Ukraine.”
Mornflake has been a sponsor of Nantwich Food Festival, Nantwich Choral Society and Clonter Opera Theatre in Congleton for many years.
This summer it has also supported productions staged by the Hammond School of Performing Arts in Chester. Youngsters stepped out in Grease and Sound & Motion.
Managing director James Lea said: “Cheshire is our home where we live and employ local people so we like to help where we can, especially those organisations and art activities that support mental health by bringing people together.
“Events such as those in Audlem encourage community spirit and support the local economy.
“Sadly our famous orange lorries will be too busy delivering our products to take part in the parade but we shall be there in spirit as sponsors once again.”
Recent Comments