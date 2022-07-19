Strikes set to disrupt Arriva bus services in Cheshire East

A strike by Arriva employees is expected to severely disrupt bus services in Cheshire East and the wider North West region from tomorrow (July 20).

Arriva bus drivers and support staff who are members of GMB and Unite unions will begin strike action from 2am on July 20.

It will affect all Winsford and Macclesfield depot services operating across the borough as well as depots and services across the whole of the North West region.

Arriva staff are in dispute with the company over pay, raising the prospect of large-scale disruption for public transport passengers in the region.

Employees at Arriva across the North West are set to walk out after voting overwhelmingly for industrial action.

The strike action does not have an end date.

Unite say around 1,800 workers returned a 96% “yes” vote in favour of strike action on a 72% turnout.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This dispute is entirely of Arriva’s own making.

“It can fully afford to ensure its workers receive decent pay and conditions.

“Instead, Arriva has made our members a pitiful offer.

“Not only do they want workers to accept a real terms pay cut, they also want them to sacrifice their sick pay. This is just not acceptable.

“Unite will back these members to the hilt until this dispute is resolved and they receive a decent pay increase.”

It has been reported that Arriva management will be holding further talks with the unions this week in a bid to resolve the dispute.

A spokesperson for Arriva Buses said: “We are deeply disappointed by this totally unjustified strike action, due to begin on 20th July 2022.

“We urge Unite and GMB to work with us to agree a way forward, rather than moving the goalposts on a previously recommended pay deal which met the Union’s aspirations for their members.”

People are being urged to make alternative travel arrangements.

Bus services provided by other operators are expected to be operating as normal.

