Nantwich Town FC Ladies Open Day is net success

The inaugural Nantwich Town Ladies Open Day has been hailed a big success.
The event celebrated the growth of the ladies’ section of the club and raise awareness in the community of opportunities at all levels and ages.
The event included a girls open session (3-14 years) with matches on the Applewood Arena 3G astroturf pitch.
There was a chance to meet players and coaches, and a pre-season friendly match between Nantwich Town Ladies and Connah’s Quay Nomads Ladies on the main pitch of the Swansway Stadium.
It took place during the current Women’s football European Championships taking place in England.
Chris Broad, manager of Nantwich Town Ladies FC, said: “Thank you so much to all who made it a great event.
“It’s fantastic to see what the girls section looks like when we all come together.
“To think that none of these teams existed at the club as recently as two years ago is staggering and emphasises the work the volunteer coaches and players are doing to build something special.
“As much as it was disappointing to end the day with a defeat, the first team continue to build on a strong pre season with a tough game against top opposition in extremely tiring conditions.
“I’m a firm believer that if you play these teams who play at a higher level, it will improve us. We got a good workout and created chances of our own.
“It will be worth it comes the beginning of the season. Thank you once again for all your support.”
For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
Recent Comments