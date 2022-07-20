REVIEW: The Hollow, by Shavington Drama Group

Shavington Drama Group opened their latest production of The Hollow by Agatha Christie at The Players Theatre in Nantwich last night (July 19), writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Adam Goode, The Hollow is a classic whodunit mystery which will keep you guessing until the very end.

Although slightly different from the novel its adapted from, The Hollow has everything you’d expect from an Agatha Christie story.

Intrigue, love affairs, a Hollywood star and of course a murder.

It’s wonderful to see our local theatre groups returning to the stage after the pandemic and Shavington Drama Group have done a fantastic job getting this production together.

The set looked immaculate, there was so much attention to detail, and walking into the theatre felt stepping back into the 1950s.

Once the cast got over their nerves, they delivered a wonderful performance.

The Hollow is a play full of suspense and drama, and the cast did an excellent job.

Ann Watson had some fantastic and funny lines as Lady Angkatell.

Harry Johnson gave a brilliant performance as Edward Angkatell, as did Rob Earl who played John Cristow.

The star of the show for me, though, was Debbie Cornock who gave a superb performance as Gerda Cristow.

Well done to all those involved for delivering a wonderful show, and contending with the heat on the hottest day of the year.

I look forward to seeing future productions from Shavington Drama Group.

The Hollow is running at The Players Theatre until Saturday July 23.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/shavingtondramagroup or by telephone 07903616168.