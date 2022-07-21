8 hours ago
Sex offences rise in Cheshire as other crimes drop, latest stats show
9 hours ago
Premier League star Begovic runs Nantwich goalkeeping academy
1 day ago
MasterChef 2022 winner looks forward to Nantwich event
2 days ago
Cheshire East bids for £158,000 for more EV charging points
2 days ago
Audlem gears up for Festival of Transport with big name backing
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Run the rainbow with St Luke’s Colour Rush in Nantwich

in Charity events / Community Events / What's On & Reviews July 21, 2022
Colour Rush - featured pic

St Luke’s Hospice will be holding its “brightest event of the year” in Nantwich this September with their first ever “Colour Rush”.

The Colour Rush is a “colourful” twist on a family day out taking place in the parkland of Dorfold Hall, Nantwich, on Sunday September 18.

St Luke’s head of events Jane Thompson said: “We’re so excited to launch our first ever Colour Rush this September.

“You can run, walk, hop, skip or dance around the 5K course where you start off with a white T-shirt and finish with a multi-coloured masterpiece after you’ve been covered in all the colours of the rainbow.”

There will also be an event village on site with music, dancing, food, drink and St Luke’s own gin bar.

St Luke’s Hospice is currently offering a 25% discount on all sign ups before Friday July 22, taking the prices down to just £15 for adults and £9 for children (under 16).

Sign up today and add some colour to your life this September.

For more information visit www.slhospice.co.uk/colourrush

Colour Rush in Nantwich

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.