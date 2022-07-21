Run the rainbow with St Luke’s Colour Rush in Nantwich

St Luke’s Hospice will be holding its “brightest event of the year” in Nantwich this September with their first ever “Colour Rush”.

The Colour Rush is a “colourful” twist on a family day out taking place in the parkland of Dorfold Hall, Nantwich, on Sunday September 18.

St Luke’s head of events Jane Thompson said: “We’re so excited to launch our first ever Colour Rush this September.

“You can run, walk, hop, skip or dance around the 5K course where you start off with a white T-shirt and finish with a multi-coloured masterpiece after you’ve been covered in all the colours of the rainbow.”

There will also be an event village on site with music, dancing, food, drink and St Luke’s own gin bar.

St Luke’s Hospice is currently offering a 25% discount on all sign ups before Friday July 22, taking the prices down to just £15 for adults and £9 for children (under 16).

Sign up today and add some colour to your life this September.

For more information visit www.slhospice.co.uk/colourrush