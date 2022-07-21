8 hours ago
Wrenbury Model Railway Club plans layout “tour”

in Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews July 21, 2022
Wrenbury and District Model Railway Club exhibit (1) (1)

The Wrenbury & District Model Railway Club are to take their layouts “on tour”.

It follows their successful Open Doors event earlier this month.

The first event they are attending is the Audlem Festival of Transport on Sunday July 31.

The club will run a couple of their smaller layouts in a marquee outside Audlem Public Hall.

Members will be available to give advice on all aspects of the hobby across all gauges.

The second event will be the Betley Show on Saturday August 6.

This is a new venue for the club and members will take their 0 Gauge layout ‘Wrenmere’.

Two other layouts will be running in the marquee where they will also have railway related items for sale.

A recent event at Sainsbury’s in Whitchurch was recorded by one of their visitors and posted on YouTube.

The club meets every Wednesday evening 7pm-10pm in the village hall in Wrenbury, visitors are welcome.

Full club details can be found at https://wrenburymodelrailwayclub.chessck.co.uk/

