Nantwich Town sign former Crewe midfielder Joel Grant

Nantwich Town have secured the signing of former Crewe Alex player Joel Grant.
Grant has scored in his first two Dabbers appearances while on trial against Wrexham and Caernarfon in the last two matches.
To local supporters, he will be best known for his three seasons at Crewe Alex, where he scored 18 goals in 106 games between 2008 and 2011.
He has spent most of his career in the EFL, after starting at Watford in their youth academy and their Premier League promotion side of 2006.
He moved down to Aldershot where his promising goal tally saw him get the move to the Alex.
Post Crewe, he returned to the south, spending two seasons at Wycombe, then two ant Yeovil and two at Exeter City.
In 2017 he settled at Plymouth Argyle, bagging 15 goals in 85 appearances over three years.
After a season at Swindon Town, then Grimsby, he finds himself at the Dabbers and another great addition to Dave Cooke’s squad.
Grant said: “I’ve been here a couple of weeks training and keeping fit, we’ve got a good group of boys.
“The staff have all been great so I’m really excited and looking forward to the challenge.”
(Image by Jonathan White)
