Steam and Vintage gathering raises vital funds for society

A ‘Steam & Vintage Gathering’ took place at the Peacock Railway, raising vital funds for the organisers, writes Jonathan White.

The event was organised by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society and took place on their premises at the rear of The Peacock Inn off Crewe Road in Willaston.

Miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides were available on the 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

There was also a display of classic motorcars, military vehicles, miniature steam traction engines, and bicycles, along with a scale-model of the WW1 Model T ‘Crewe Tractor’.

The clubhouse contained a display of locomotives and stationary engines produced by society members.

Drinks and cakes were served by society volunteers in the clubhouse.

The event took place in wet weather but was still enjoyed by the numerous visitors who supported the event to raise vital funds for the society.

A South Cheshire Model Engineering Society spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for supporting our event, enduring the rain, and friends who provides the vehicle display.

“There was interest in our new gauge 1 railway that is being built by the members.

“We look forward to you visiting on our next public running day, which will be promoted through Facebook.”

For further information relating to the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society visit https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety