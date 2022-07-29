South Cheshire snapper focuses on cancer charity fundraiser

Talented South Cheshire photographer Peter Robinson has raised vital funds for a cancer charity by hosting portrait and small group photography sessions, writes Jonathan White.

The 66-year-old’s sessions took place inside Shavington Village Hall earlier in July and raised a substantial amount of money for the Shine Bright Foundation charity.

Participants were provided with high-resolution digital images by Peter, who is secretary and webmaster for Crewe Photographic Society and regularly takes photographs at events for Crewe Town Council, Cheshire East, and Nantwich Events Photography.

Peter chose Shine Bright Foundation, as the charity was founded in memory of his niece, Sarah Bennett (pictured below) who passed away from triple negative breast cancer aged 31.

He said: “I’d like to thank everyone that attended the successful event and contributed to Shine Bright.

“I’d also like to thank the Shavington Village Hall Committee for their support and co-operation.

“Everyone is very pleased with their portraits which will give them lasting memories of the day.

“Shine Bright is a caring local charity that not only funds research into Triple Negative Breast Cancer, but also helps to care for those affected by it.”

Shine Bright Foundation exists to raise funds to aid the research into Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), promote early diagnosis by raising awareness of symptoms, and to provide support to individuals directly affected by the illness.