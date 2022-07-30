6 hours ago
Cheshire’s first charity “dog yoga” event to be held in Wrenbury

July 30, 2022
Dog at Marbury Merry Days (1)

A special charity “dog yoga” event for pooches and their caregivers will be held in Wrenbury near Nantwich next month.

Organisers YogaK Wellbeing Studio have partnered with local dog adventure park Unleashed Wrenbury and The Granary Arts Cafe in Nantwich to offer Cheshire’s first “Paws For Yoga” event.

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to Street Paws, a charity that provides free accessible vet care and support services to homeless people and their pets across the UK.

“Paws For Yoga” will run a morning of activities for dogs and their caregivers.

Yoga practitioners will focus on movement, meditation and massage to boost the bond between caregivers and their furry friends.

There will also be a chance to meet and socialise with other dog lovers across Cheshire.

Kristyna Vopikova, of  YogaK, said: “Yoga is all about aligning mind and body and reaching a level where people
feel calm, relaxed and healed.

“The PAWS FOR YOGA event offers an opportunity to expand this further by championing yoga as a way to intensify the strong relationship between dogs and their caregivers.

“We all know that dogs not only love their caregivers but they also become very attached to them, and doga is a way to offer new mindful relaxing activities to complement, reinforce and strengthen this relationship.”

The event will take place at Unleashed Wrenbury on August 6 at 10am – 12pm.

Tickets cost £15 for the event with £2 from every ticket going to Street Paws.

Refreshments will be provided by The Granary Arts Cafe and Charlie & Co, who will provide doggy treats.

For more information, contact [email protected]

(Image courtesy of Jonathan White)

