PIC SPECIAL: Thousands enjoy ‘Audlem Festival of Transport’

Thousands of people packed in to Audlem yesterday to enjoy the 23rd annual ‘Audlem Festival of Transport’, writes Jonathan White.

The day began with a spectacular parade of more than 250 cars, commercial vehicles, tractors and motorcycles.

The vehicles assembled at Hankelow Green and left for Audlem with the parade arriving at Audlem Playing Field off Cheshire Street at 11.20am.

Parade commentary was provided by Bill Consterdine from the Butter Market adjacent to St James’ Church in Audlem.

Car manufactures on view included Alfa Romeo, Alvis, Austin, Caterham, Citroen, Daimler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Heinkel, Holden, Honda, Jaguar, Lagonda, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes, MG, Morgan, Morris, Peugeot, Pontiac, Porsche, Reliant, Riley, Rolls-Royce, Rover, Saab, Triumph, TVR, Vauxhall and VW.

Tractor manufactures on view included Ferguson, Fordson and Massey Ferguson. Truck manufactures on view included Bedford and Morris Commercial.

One of the most unique vehicles on display was a ‘Caraboat’ on a trailer pulled by a Royal Navy Dtype Bedford truck with a Mirror sailing dinghy on top.

The Caraboat is a quirky cross between a caravan and a boat and is fully kitted up with a bed, kitchen, and toilet.

The truck, dinghy, trailer and Caraboat were all meticulously renovated and repurposed over a two-and-a-half-year period by Graham who had travelled (on road) from his home in North Yorkshire.

Graham has named the dinghy (‘Little Gill’) and Caraboat (‘Gillian’) after his wife.

On Audlem Playing Field and car park there were trade stands, displays by Wrenbury & District Model Railway Club and Sleap Model flyers, Glen Miller music from Moonlight Serenade, a Punch & Judy show from Pinxton Puppets, Audlem Art Club artwork display, Cheshire Fire & Rescue appliances, a tombola and numerous refreshments stands.

There were also flypasts by a T-28 Trojan American fighter plane and a Douglas C-47 military transport aircraft.

The event was free entry and was attended by an estimated 3,500 visitors.

However, the event would not have been possible without the sponsorship, donations and volunteers.

Acknowledgments are given to: all the vehicle owners, Audlem Parish Council, and Cheshire East Council; the sponsors: Baker Wynne & Wilson and MK Preece Excavations Ltd; and the Souvenir Programme advertisers: Adderley Garage, Bradshaws, Cooper Buckley Ltd, PAU Run and Ride Audlem, DA Roberts, EPG Fire & Security, Graham Tresidder & Son, James Gorse Motors, Lyon Griffiths, Mornflake, Overwater Marina, PET Hire, and The Village Chippy.

Audlem Festival of Transport was organised by the Audlem Special Events Team (ASET)

ASET is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers dedicated to events in Audlem.

Anyone who can help the group call 07708 354135 or [email protected]