Fund-raising Northern Soul weekender set for Nantwich in August

A fund-raising ‘Charity Weekender’ Northern Soul music & dance event will take place August 13-14, writes Jonathan White.

It will run from 3.30pm-1am on Saturday and 1pm-10.30pm on Sunday at Nantwich Town Football Club.

The weekender will feature numerous DJs from the local area and beyond: Little Scotty (Wolverhampton), Don “Mopsey” Morris (Sheffield), Paul Lightley (Nottingham), Avril Kesteven (Stamford), Mike Coburn (Stoke on Trent), Tracey Redman Husbands (Nottingham), Elvin Ironmonger (Manchester), Jim Fox (Worksop), Jonnie Briggs (Crewe), Clive Read (Crewe), Joey Hartley (Crewe), Rod Looker (Widnes), and Russ Harvey (Driffield).

On site catering will be available during the weekend.

All proceeds from the weekender will go to Action Kidney Cancer, who are a patient-led charity formed from the merger of Kidney Cancer Support Network and Renal Cancer Research Fund.

They provide support services and information to the kidney cancer community throughout UK and ensure the patient voice is at the heart of research, care and treatment.

The event is organised by father and son Dave and Steve Pointon and follows their ‘Nantwich Northern Soul/Motown All Dayer’ last August, at the same venue, which raised £2,633 for the Kidney Cancer Support Network.

Steve has fought kidney cancer twice in the past six years.

The all-dayer last year was such a success that this year it has been extended to a weekend event.

Dave and Steve Pointon said: “We look forward to the forthcoming weekender.

“We feel that it will be another success with, we believe all hotel accommodation within the town taken.

“Tickets have been posted far and wide and we also thank the local “Soul” community for their support for our charity.

“Nine and a half hours of continuous music on both days. We would also like to thank Nantwich Town FC for their continued support.”

Tickets = Weekend (£15), Saturday only (£7.50), Sunday only (£10).

To buy ‘Charity Weekender’ tickets and for further information, contact Dave Pointon 07488286421 [email protected] or Steve Pointon 07827666554 [email protected]