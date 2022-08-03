FEATURE: Simple ways you can feel more in control this year

Right now, it can feel like control in your life is a little hard to come by.

It has been an incredibly difficult couple of years for everyone, and there are so many different stress factors working against us at any one time.

The news is consistently alarming, and everyone is worrying about their money, their job, their health (both physical and mental), and there have been soaring temperatures making us all extremely concerned about climate change.

When we find ourselves in this situation, where so much feels like it is happening to us, control becomes something that keeps slipping out of our hands no matter how much we try to hold onto it.

However, it is so important that you do not become discouraged.

There are always things that you can do that will help you take control back of your day-to-day life.

Some of these things may be major changes that you are making, and others may be much simpler, like investing in a new piece of technology to help you understand things a little better.

Here are some simple ways that you can put yourself back into the driver’s seat this year.

Start Getting Organised

The first step towards feeling more in control of your day is being the one who is planning what you are doing.

This may sound a little simplistic, but when you are overworked and overstressed, you will find that you are rarely keeping to a timetable that you have decided on.

With that in mind, think about getting yourself a day planner and make sure that you are establishing parts of the day that are happening on your terms.

The more you do this, the more you will be able to keep finding these areas where you can take back some control.

Make A Budget

One of the most common areas where people feel a lack of control is their finances.

This is especially true right now, as we are all getting extremely worried about the cost-of-living crisis here in the United Kingdom.

If you feel like your bank account is acting independently of what you want to be doing, then you need to take control now.

Sit down with your online banking and go through your incomings and outgoings from the past several months.

Once you understand where every penny has been going, you will be able to think about where you can cut costs.

Find out if you need to be doing more with your savings as rates increase. If you are dealing with outstanding debts or large regular payments, make sure that you have a firm grasp on things like repayment dates and interest rates.

You may be able to adjust these to make things a little easier for yourself.

Invest In Technology That Helps You

You would be amazed by how big a difference small pieces of technology can make to feeling like we are more in control of things.

For example, if you are working on a major project for your work, you would use software that helps you to track progress and changes to help you keep to your deadlines.

Well, this does not just have to apply to your professional life. Take your car as an example.

A lot of people out there do not really understand how their car works, which means that they know that if something goes wrong, then they will have to hand over all control of the situation to a mechanic.

There is nothing wrong with finding a garage that you trust, but what if you had a way to understand what was going on with your car, and whether you could fix it yourself?

An OBD scanner reads the car codes which are the electrical error messages that your vehicle sends.

They will tell you what is going wrong, and then you can make the decision on whether to make an adjustment yourself or take it in for servicing.

If you want to find out more about an OBD reader, visit Carly. Their technology places the control in your hands.

Make An Exercise Plan

Let’s face it: when you are pushed to the point of burnout, it is all too easy to let some good habits start to slide.

However, with a little planning and commitment, it is relatively simple to take back control. Let’s start with exercise.

We should be getting at least twenty minutes of moderate to intense exercise every day.

Now, that is easy enough when you have plenty of time on your hands and you are feeling motivated.

But when you are overstressed and exhausted, it gets a little trickier.

This is where organisation is your friend. Start by looking at where you may have time in the day that you can dedicate to exercise.

Even if it is half an hour before you start work, this is a great place to start.

Next, think about setting yourself some goals. It always helps to have a target to work towards, but you do need to make sure that you set yourself some realistic goals.

If you aim too high, or if you go too hard early on, you run the risk of being disappointed and falling back on old habits before you know it.

If you are not sure where you should begin, talk to a personal trainer about how you can start building your fitness levels.

Look At Your Diet

Next, we need to talk about diet. Most people who are stressed find it hard to avoid the food and drink that they know are bad for them.

This is how we end up getting a lot of takeaways and relying on energy boosts from sugary snacks and energy drinks.

We can also start to rely on unhealthier meal options, such as red meat. If you want to eat healthier, start by thinking about what kind of healthy food you enjoy eating.

Find some recipe ideas and make a list of the ingredients you need. Make a weekly shopping list to help you avoid the temptation to pick up extra treats on your trip to the supermarket.

Finally, try to ensure that you have healthy snacks in the house so when you do get snacky, you can enjoy those instead.

Get More Sleep

When it comes to feeling in control of your physical and mental health, you would be surprised by how much of a factor getting enough quality sleep is.

Losing out on those hours has a massive impact in so many different areas, and if you are not getting enough, this is where you need to take control.

It is also made more difficult when heat waves are interfering with our rest. You should think about setting yourself a time that you want to be in bed.

Try to avoid taking any screens into the bedroom with you as these can lead to disrupted sleep, and it is always hard to resist the temptation to watch one more episode or scroll through your social media channels for a few more minutes.

You might also want to think about trying meditation or sleep apps if you are having a hard time drifting off.

It is important to remember that alcohol and caffeine will have an impact on how you are sleeping too.