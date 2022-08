Fire crews were called out to free a person who was trapped between two vehicles in Tarporley.

The incident happened on High Street in the village at around 12.30pm yesterday (August 2).

Crews from Nantwich, Winsford and Chester and the major rescue unit from Winsford were called to the scene.

Emergency services closed off the road during the rescue to release the casualty, who was taken to hospital around two hours later.