Nantwich Players to present “Big Big Sky” in new season launch

Nantwich Players are to present Tom Wells’ “Big Big Sky” as the premiere of the group’s new season.

The heart-warming play is set in the small town of Kilnsea, East Yorkshire, where Angie and Lauren are closing up the café for another winter.

Lauren is on the cusp of her new life as an independent adult, having left the family home she shared with her bashful but loveable father, Dennis.

Yet a new arrival to this sleepy town brings with him an infectious energy that forces everyone to reflect and re-evaluate what it means to them to be happy.

“This beautifully tender play explores love and loss in all its forms, and how a little bit of compassion can be enough to finally make someone feel whole,” said a Players spokesperson.

First premiered in July 2021, this modern play radiates warmth, humour and humility – and this been reflected in the rehearsal process.

Anastasia Newton, playing Lauren, said: “Working on this play has been wonderful.

“The play is so heartfelt and I leave every rehearsal full of joy.”

Big Big Sky is a directorial debut for Nantwich Players’ Sian Weedon.

Performances will run from September 9-17, starting at 7.45pm.

Tickets are just £10 will be on sale from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727) or online at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk from Tuesday August 9.

Priority tickets for our VIP Supporters go on sale Saturday August 6.

To find out more about becoming a VIP Supporter visit the membership section of the website.