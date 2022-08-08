Photographic Society focuses on exciting new season ahead

South Cheshire camera enthusiasts are preparing for a new season of meetings sharing their love of all things photographic.

Crewe Photographic Society members will meet every Thursday evening at the New Life Community Church on Fuller Drive, Wistaston from September 8.

And there’s a call out from society officials for budding photographers to join them.

All abilities are welcome to share their love of photography and pick up new technical skills such as dealing with varying degrees of light and shutter speed.

Membership secretary Peter Robinson, from Crewe, said: “The meetings consist of talks by professional photographers, national portfolios, competitions and members evenings.

“The highlights of this season’s programme include talks by talented landscape photographer Wayne Brittles, travel photographer Mike Sharples and Stephen Elliott telling how to paint with light.

“However, the Society believes that it’s not just about listening to top quality speakers, it’s also about getting involved.

“So, we offer member’s evenings where their members can submit and discuss their photographs.

“It’s a friendly environment where like-minded photographers can enjoy and improve their photography.

“Potential members can attend three meetings for free before deciding on a permanent membership.”

The keen photographers have been busy throughout the summer sharing their incredible imagery such as ‘Young Monks’ (pictured) taken by society programme secretary, Stephen Coyne.

It won Projected Digital Image of the Year, judged by the renowned photographer Tillman Klienhams who liked the image’s warm colour pallet that gave it a “delicate atmosphere”.

The glancing view of the young monk’s face was the lightest part of the picture, hence its focal point.

Peter, whose eye-catching shots of South Cheshire events regularly appear in the media, added: “We’ve spent the last two years having zoom meetings and while that’s had some advantages, you can’t beat meeting fellow photographers face to face.

“It gives you the opportunity to discover what your friends have been photographing and helps you to generating ideas of what and how to photography different subjects.”

The Society has a membership of more than 30 of all ages with mixed abilities.

New members are given a warm welcome. Meetings take place from 7.30 to 9.45pm.

For more information, go to crewephotosoc.com, or see Twitter @crewephotosoc, Instagram or Facebook.

You can also email Crewe Photographic Society at [email protected]