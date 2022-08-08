Respects paid at Nantwich funeral of soldier killed in Ukraine

Hundreds attended a moving service at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich today at the funeral of a local soldier killed while fighting in Ukraine.

Jordan Gatley, 24, from Church Minshull, died after leaving the British Army to help Ukrainian forces battle against the Russian invasion.

The funeral paid respects to “A beloved son to Sally and Dean, a dearly loved brother to Adam and a friend to many who passed away too soon on 10th June 2022 Aged 24 Years”.

There was a guard of honour outside the entrance to the church as pallbearers carried the coffin into the service.

A number of hymns were sung, including “Amazing Grace” and “I Vow to Thee My Country”.

The funeral at 1.30pm today was followed by a committal service at Crewe Crematorium.

The church was packed as many attended to pay respects.

“The family wishes to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy and messages of condolence that they have received following their tragic loss.”

Donations will be given to Donation.dec.org.uk/Ukraine-humanitarian-appeal and helpforheroes.org.uk

Family and friends `raised their glass to Jordan’ at Sandbach Rugby Club after the service.