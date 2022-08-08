Ice cream “drive-in” opens at attraction in Cheshire

An ice cream drive-in has opened in Cheshire at the popular attraction, The Ice Cream Farm.

The venue – near Tattenhall – is now serving scoops made by its neighbour Cheshire Farm Ice Cream to visitors in the comfort of their car.

A scenic spot has been created for the Ice Cream Drive In at the family play park between Nantwich and Chester.

Drivers can stop by and order a cone by using a QR code, which is then delivered by golf buggy to the car.

An area with deckchairs has also been added so cyclists and walkers can use the service.

And Cool Dog is on the digital menu for canine visitors.

The Ice Cream Farm is one of the stops on Visit Cheshire’s family-friendly “Delicious Dozen Ice Cream Trail”, which includes Snugburys on the outskirts of Nantwich.

The free self-guided route features 12 venues that make ice cream in dairy-rich county of Cheshire.