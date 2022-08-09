Man charged after roof-top incident in Crewe

12 hours ago
August 9, 2022
Hankey - altercation nantwich - County Lines charged and in court

A man is due to appear in court charged over a roof-top incident in Crewe on Sunday (August 7).

Police had to close off roads around the Middlewich Street area of the town.

A man was seen on a roof of a property in the street and residents were advised to stay indoors and motorists to avoid the area.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm.

Today, Cheshire Police confirmed that a 38-year-old man has been charged with affray, criminal damage, assault, assault on emergency worker and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

David Evanson, 38, of Barn Croft Road, Crewe, will appear at Warrington Magistrates Court later today (August 9).

