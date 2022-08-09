Nantwich pubs urged to run quiz nights for hospice funds

Pubs and social clubs in Nantwich and Crewe are being urged to turn questions into cash with the St Luke’s Pub Quiz.

The hospice’s newest fundraiser aims to bring together communities for a fun night at their local while raising vital funds for patient care at St Luke’s.

Signing up is free and includes a pub quiz pack to make hosting stress free and easy.

St Luke’s Community Partnerships Manager Angela Slack said: “Our Pub Quiz gives supporters the opportunity to not only raise money for their local hospice but also show some love to their local pub or social club and have a good time in the process.

“We’ve put together a really exciting and interesting quiz that we hope our supporters will enjoy and hopefully won’t find too challenging and we look forward to working with some brilliant local businesses.”

The Rifleman Inn in Winsford was one of the first pubs to sign up to host a Pub Quiz.

Claire Forbes, landlady, said: “My husband’s Nan was at St Luke’s and received end of life care there. The staff at the hospice were amazing. It’s a place that’s very close to my heart.”

Once registered, each pub will receive a pre-written quiz with a variety of topics including sport, entertainment and picture rounds, posters, a collection box and tri-fold advertising card to display on the night.

Any pubs or clubs interested can find out more and sign up at www.slhospice.co.uk/pubquiz