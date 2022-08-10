Cheshire bus users face further disruption with fresh Arriva strikes

Bus users in South Cheshire are facing further disruption as unions rejected an increased pay offer from Arriva North West.

Negotiations between the transport company and union bosses have stalled after they rejected an improved 8.9% pay offer.

Unions claim it is still a “real terms pay cut” while Arrive hit back claiming the unions have not balloted members over the new offer.

Arriva bosses offered an 8.9% rise, after the initial offer of 8.5%, and a non-consolidated £250 one off bonus.

But George Patterson, GMB regional organiser, said: “Working people are facing the worst cost of living crisis for a generation. A real terms pay cut will not cut it.

“We need to see serious shifts from Arriva or bus drivers will have no choice but to strike.

“We approached these negotiations in good faith. Trifling offers from Arriva simply aren’t good enough.”

But a spokesperson for Arriva North West said: “Despite further negotiations and having done all we can to make another improved offer, the Unions have once again chosen to walk away, causing further misery for our passengers.

“At this point, we are left questioning why they refuse to give their members the opportunity to vote on our offers, which would make our drivers the highest paid in the region.

“We would like to apologise to our passengers for the ongoing disruption that this dispute is causing to their everyday lives.

“On our side, we are acting in good faith and doing all we can to find a resolution.

“We urge Unite and GMB to do the same, reconsider their position, call an end to inappropriate strike action and give their members the opportunity to ballot on our latest offers.”

