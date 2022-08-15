A music concert featuring Jedburgh Royal British Legion (Scotland) Pipe Band and The Band and Drums of the Cheshire Constabulary will take place at Nantwich Civic Hall on Saturday September 24.

The concert is organised by the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion and supported by Nantwich Town Council.

Proceeds from the concert will enable the delivery of branch activities in support of local serving military personnel, veterans, and their families.

Jedburgh Royal British Legion (Scotland) Pipe Band return to the area for the second successive year, having also performed at last years concert to commemorate the 100th anniversary year of the Royal British Legion.

A representative from the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion said: “We first decided to combine pipes with brass for our 2014 concert ‘In the Footsteps Of The Fallen’, the effect was stunning.

“After the two musical directors combined their musical arrangements the outcome was ethereal, exemplified by Highland Cathedral and Amazing Grace.

“The Nantwich & District Branch is very grateful to the Nantwich Town Council, Lloyd Crossan Group, and both bands for generously giving their time supporting us in raising money for the 2022 Poppy Appeal.

“I urge our supporters to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment, because previous concerts have been sell-outs.”

The Band and Drums of the Cheshire Constabulary represents Cheshire Police with musical performances throughout Cheshire, the UK and beyond.

There has been a police band in Cheshire for more than 60 years.

Last year was the 100th anniversary of the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, as the branch was formed on September 30, 1921.

Tickets for the concert are £12.50 (pre-booked), or £15 at the door on the night.

To book tickets please visit Nantwich Civic Hall (Market Street, CW5 5DG) or phone their box office on 01270-628633. Alternatively, phone Phil Reade on 01270-624399.

For further information relating to Nantwich RBL, email either [email protected] or [email protected] or visit their website.

(Images by Jonathan White)