Nantwich firm TIMCO makes business awards final

Nantwich company TIMCO has made the finals of The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards.

The supplier of products for construction and industrial sectors will be a finalist in the Mid-Market Business category.

The success comes in the Wardle-based company’s landmark 50th year.

And it follows an announcement that the company has also been announced as a finalist in the Builders Merchants Journal (BMJ) Industry Awards 2022 in the Distributor of the Year category.

Simon Rance, Sales Director for TIMCO, is also named as a finalist in the Industry Personality of the Year category.

Simon Midwood, Managing Director of TIMCO, said: “Making the finals of the British Business of the Year Award is a huge pat on the back for all our staff, who provide an exceptional service to our customers every day.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for their continued support in our landmark 50th anniversary year.

“We’re looking ahead to the next 50 years and continuing our strategy of providing the essential products the trade rely on, while providing an excellent service.”

Sarah Austin, Founder and Director of the British Business Excellence Awards, added: “Everyone involved with the British Business Excellence Awards is delighted by the sheer calibre of competition among the finalists this year.

“Each and every finalist should feel proud and accomplished at what is already a fantastic and commendable accomplishment.

“The British Business Excellence Awards prides itself on being the UK’s premier celebration of business, recognising resilience, innovation and all-round brilliance.

“The setting for the ceremony is truly show-stopping, taking place at the fabulous Grosvenor Hotel in London.

“The entire team are brimming with anticipation and excitement for what will be the business event of the year.”