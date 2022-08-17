Nantwich Town draw 2-2 with Warrington Rylands

Nantwich Town drew their second game of the new season, earning a hard-fought 1-1 with Cheshire rivals Warrington Rylands.
And for the second game running, the Dabbers were reduced to 10-men after Jon Moran received his marching orders in the second half.
Once again, Sean Cooke was Nantwich’s saviour as he bagged two goals at the Swansway Stadium.
Nantwich went behind as early as the sixth minute when Callum Dolan turned well before cutting inside onto his right foot and arrowing an excellent strike into the top corner.
Dolan almost doubled the lead a few minutes later with Troy Bourne having to clear off the line for under-pressure Nantwich.
AJ Leitch-Smith had the ball in the net for Nantwich but was ruled offside.
A Joe Robbins went close on 26 minutes as Nantwich worked their way back into the game.
After the break, Nantwich levelled on 56 minutes through a stunning free-kick from Cooke.
Over 20 yards out, he curled a shot up and over the Warrington wall and into the top corner, giving the visitors’ keeper no chance.
And barely three minutes later, Cooke was at it again to give Dabbers the lead.
A loose ball fell to Cooke in the box and he fired home a clean strike to put Nantwich 2-1 ahead.
But Warrington were fired up and 10 minutes later they were back level when a cross from the right was bundled home by Kane Drummond.
Then on 72 minutes, Nantwich’s hopes of a win were hit by a red card to Moran.
He was sent off for pulling back Drummond when he looked to be through on goal for the visitors.
A minute later, David Webb crashed a shot against the Warrington crossbar.
Then in injury time another controversial moment when Aaron Morris was only shown a yellow card for hauling down Nantwich’s Connor Heath as raced through on goal.
Moments later the referee blew for full-time to end a pulsating, end to end encounter.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
