Arriva bus drivers in Cheshire have suspended their strike action after a new and improved pay offer from Arriva North West.

The company has now met drivers’ demands by tabling a new deal of £15 per hour or an 11.1% pay increase.

Industrial action will now be suspended while GMB members voted on the new deal, union bosses said.

The result of the drivers’ ballot on the new offer is expected to be confirmed tomorrow (August 19)

George Patterson, GMB Organiser, said: “After weeks of unnecessary industrial action, Arriva bosses have finally come back with an offer that meets GMB members expectations.

“Industrial action will now be suspended while members vote on this new deal.

“If they accept, the strike will be officially over.”

An Arriva North West spokesperson said: “Arriva North West is able to confirm that following ongoing discussions in recent weeks, all parties have come to an agreement on an unprecedented pay deal for Arriva North West drivers.

“Following a meeting in which the agreement was reached, Unions will now take this recommended offer to our colleagues.

“Furthermore, it has also been agreed that industrial action across Cheshire, Lancashire, Manchester and Merseyside will be suspended from 3am on Thursday August 18 and all parties will now work together to progress the pay offer.

“Arriva would like to thank our customers across the North West region, for your continued patience in recent weeks, during the extremely challenging strike period.

“Timetable and Journey information, for Arriva North West services returning on Thursday 18th August can be found online at arrivabus.co.uk and via the Arriva journey planning.”