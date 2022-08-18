Cheerbrook Farm Shop to stage demo at Nantwich Museum

Popular Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook will feature in activities at Nantwich Museum during the 2022 Nantwich Food Festival.

Staff from Cheerbrook, based on Newcastle road, will give a free talk and a practical demonstration with samples on the making of their Scotch Eggs at Nantwich Museum.

For 22 years, Cheerbrook has been working with local farmers and producers.

Their home-made products can be found in their butchery, bakery, delicatessen, farm shop and cafe.

The Scotch Egg talk and demonstration will take place at the Museum at 2pm on Saturday September 3 in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery.

The museum, on Pillory Street in Nantwich, will be open as usual during the Food Festival with free entry.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.