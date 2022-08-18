8 hours ago
Cheshire College mark “extraordinary day” for A level results
9 hours ago
Malbank Sixth Form in Nantwich celebrates “fantastic” A level results
10 hours ago
Arriva bus drivers in Cheshire suspend strike action after new pay offer
11 hours ago
Network Rail warning after latest Nantwich level crossing incident
1 day ago
Road closed after damage caused to level crossing in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cheerbrook Farm Shop to stage demo at Nantwich Museum

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews August 18, 2022
Cheerbrook Farm for Scotch Egg (1)

Popular Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook will feature in activities at Nantwich Museum during the 2022 Nantwich Food Festival.

Staff from Cheerbrook, based on Newcastle road, will give a free talk and a practical demonstration with samples on the making of their Scotch Eggs at Nantwich Museum.

For 22 years, Cheerbrook has been working with local farmers and producers.

Their home-made products can be found in their butchery, bakery, delicatessen, farm shop and cafe.

The Scotch Egg talk and demonstration will take place at the Museum at 2pm on Saturday September 3 in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery.

The museum, on Pillory Street in Nantwich, will be open as usual during the Food Festival with free entry.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.