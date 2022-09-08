Northern Soul weekender raises money for kidney cancer charity

A fund-raising ‘Charity Weekender’ Northern Soul music and dance event in Nantwich has helped raise thousands for charity, writes Jonathan White.

The weekender, held at Nantwich Town’s stadium, featured DJs from the local area and beyond.

These included Little Scotty (Wolverhampton), Don “Mopsey” Morris (Sheffield), Paul Lightley (Nottingham), Avril Kesteven (Stamford), Mike Coburn (Stoke on Trent), Tracey Redman Husbands (Nottingham), Elvin Ironmonger (Manchester), Jim Fox (Worksop), Jonnie Briggs (Crewe), Clive Read (Crewe), Joey Hartley (Crewe), Rod Looker (Widnes), and Russ Harvey (Driffield).

Around 300 people attended and enjoyed the music and dancing over the weekend.

It was organised by father and son Dave and Steve Pointon and raised £2,540.

Their ‘Nantwich Northern Soul/Motown All Dayer’ last August, at the same venue, raised £2,633.

Proceeds will go to Action Kidney Cancer.

Dave and Steve said: “We would like to thank Nantwich Town, all of the DJs and all of the attendees for their support.

“We have also secured the venue for next years ‘Northern Soul Weekender’, which will take place over the weekend of 12th and 13th August 2023.”

Julia Black, Action Kidney Cancer, said: “We are tremendously grateful to Steve, Dave and family for organising this event, and to everyone who volunteered their services, their time, and to all who came and supported it.

“The generosity shown by everyone involved has been overwhelming, especially in the current challenging times.

“Action Kidney Cancer is a patient founded and patient managed charity supporting kidney cancer patients across the UK.

“Our aim is to ensure every single kidney cancer patient receives the best possible care, information, and support and to make sure no-one feels they have to face kidney cancer alone.

“A substantial donation such as this will help us continue our work and reach even more patients and their families, we are hugely grateful to the Pointon family and everyone who supported this event.”

(Pics by Dave Pointon)