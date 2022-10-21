Nantwich-based luxury train Northern Belle voted Best in Britain

A posh train which has its head office in Nantwich has been voted the Best in Britain – and ninth in the World.

The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle pipped other famous luxury trains like Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer and India’s Maharajah Express.

Readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine gave it an outstanding 86.79% satisfaction rating.

And owner David Pitts, who bought the train from the iconic Orient Express group, said much of the success was down to the administrative staff at Nantwich.

He singled out sales director Howard Barclay and reservations manager Beth Cooper for their dedicated work, especially during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Pitts said: “The seal of approval from CN Traveller readers is wonderful news and a tribute to all our hard-working staff.

“Howard, Beth and their team worked round the clock during the pandemic rebooking passengers and sorting out refunds after trains had been cancelled.

“They and their colleagues showed the same dedication recently when rail strikes played havoc with our operations.

“With the train off the rails during the pandemic, we invested around £2million in an ambitious maintenance programme.

“The move clearly paid off with passengers voting the Northern Belle the best train in Britain and we thank them all.

“But we always strive to make the Northern Belle the best – nothing is too good enough for our discerning passengers. So perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that Condé Nast readers were so delighted!”

The magazine said of the train: “It’s all about the food – and the scenery, but mostly about the food – on this lovingly-restored train which zig-zags its way across the countryside.

“The meal services are exquisite, offering fine dining crafted mostly from UK suppliers so you can enjoy classic British fare as the heaths, meadows and dales roll on by.”

Among Northern Belle trips from Crewe this year is a steam-hauled journey over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line on November 10, followed by a visit to Bath and the city’s Christmas Market on November 27.

There are also seven-course champagne Christmas Lunch trips from Crewe, Chester and Manchester during December, while next year’s journeys include slap-up days out to Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot and the Chelsea Flower Show.

For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

