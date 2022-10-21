Utility firms not turning up blamed on delayed A530 re-opening

Utility firms failing to turn up for essential work added to delays to the A530 Middlewich Road closure and can’t be forced to pay compensation, a councillor has said.

Middlewich Road, which has been closed between Pyms Lane and Smithy Lane since May, was due to re-open this month.

But last month, Cheshire East Council revealed it won’t re-open until January of next year because “United Utilities discovered recently that original pipework installed below ground in the affected area was not as recorded’ and ‘further technical investigation work was required”.

The North West Crewe Package, which has brought about the road closure, is being done in three phases.

Phase one, which includes the Leighton roundabout and the Smithy Lane roundabout, is due to be completed by January 2023.

Phase two, which includes the Flowers Lane roundabout, Minshull New Road roundabout and the east-west link is due to be completed by March 2023.

And phase three, which includes the Fairfield roundabout, the north-south spine road and Smithy New Lane is expected to be completed by March 2024.

On Wednesday, at a meeting of the full council, deputy leader Craig Browne (Ind) blamed utility companies for delaying the scheme by not turning up to do work when expected.

“The current target is to have the road completed and fully open to traffic by April 2024,” he said.

“However I do need to advise that there have already been delays caused by various utility companies not turning up on site when booked to carry out essential works to their own infrastructure.

“Such events add significantly to the cost of the scheme and they also cause delays as our principle contractors are effectively left on site but unable to proceed.

“Unfortunately, as a council, we don’t have the ability legally to pass compensation claims on to such companies.

“This is something that the leader and I and the chief executive will be taking up with MPs at our quarterly meeting this Friday.”

His comments came after Crewe West councillor Marilyn Houston (Lab) asked for an update on the progress of the NWCP because of the chaos the Middlewich Road closure was causing for residents.

The official diversion route is 10.5 miles.

Cllr Houston said: “Motorists are choosing to use residential side streets as rat-runs and they’re getting more and more inventive in finding these routes and unfortunately, more worryingly, they’re choosing to use them as race tracks.

“We’ve had conversations with local residents and elderly residents who are really, really, worried that they are unable to cross the road safely outside their own homes during some times of the day.”

(story by Belinda Ryan, local democracy reporter)