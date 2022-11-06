Pensioner suffers horror injuries in brutal street assault in Crewe

A pensioner was assaulted in a Crewe street and found with horror injuries including dislocated shoulders and a broken neck, police said.

The incident happened on Gresty Road last night (November 5) around 11.45pm.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and video footage as they hunt the attackers.

Officers found the 76-year-old victim in the street and he was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

He has sustained a number of injuries including two dislocated shoulders and a fractured neck.

Det Sgt Angela Coppock said: “This investigation is in its early stages, and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the people responsible are held accountable.

“From the information we have so far, we know that the victim had been walking home from the pub with his friend shortly before the incident occurred.

“The pair had left the British Lion public house on Nantwich Road at around 11.15pm and started to walk home via South Street and Gresty Road.

“While the men were walking home, they are believed to have been involved in an altercation with a group of three men and one woman who verbally abused the pair.

“The men ignored the group and continued to walk home.

“They separated at around 11.40pm when the victim was left outside and address opposite the Mornflake Stadium car park.

“A short time later the man heard shouting and returned to find that his friend had been assaulted.

“As part of our investigation we want to hear from anyone who was in the Gresty Road or South Street area between 11.15pm and 11.45pm and believes they may have witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from any residents and businesses in the area with any CCTV footage which may aid our investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with any information in relation to the incident, no matter how small, to contact Cheshire police at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or on 101, quoting IML 1406330.”

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.