Stage set for Business Awards at Reaseheath College

South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce is set to shine the spotlight on the area’s Best in Business.
The Chamber’s 25th annual Business Awards ceremony takes place at Reaseheath College in Nantwich on Friday (November 18).
The Oscars-style event aims to honour the South Cheshire business community in a number of categories.
Local firms and individuals are hoping to pick up a gong including an encouraging increase in the number of newly-formed South Cheshire businesses.
The Start-Up Business of the Year category has several new faces who will share their back stories and what inspired them to take the plunge.
Dominic Hibbert, Chamber Events and Marketing Coordinator, said: “We are grateful to the sponsors who have shown tremendous support and to all those behind the scenes who work to make the awards such an uplifting night.
“Economic gloom is never far from headlines but the Chamber is delighted to be able to spread good cheer and recognise the resilience and incredible agility of local businesses.
“The Awards present an opportunity to celebrate their remarkable can-do attitude and sense of community.”
The finalists are:
Ambassador of the Year: Aqueduct Marina and Crewe Market Hall.
Apprentice of the Year: Joshua Hallam (Amplo Group), Connor Smith (Cheshire College South & West), Mia Jennings (Everybody Health & Leisure), Matilda Turner (Mental Health Charter), Kathryn Bennett (Mid Cheshire Hospitals) and Adam Simcock, (WR Partners).
Business of the Year (25 plus employees): Aqueduct Marina, KBA The Financial Planning Company and Right at Home South Cheshire.
Business of the Year (under 25 employees): Amplo Group, Atherton & Associates Wealth Management Ltd, Qualkem Ltd and The Nantwich Clinic Ltd.
Contribution to the Community: Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, Everybody Health & Leisure, The Wishing Well and Motherwell Cheshire CIO.
Employer of the Year: Atherton & Associates Wealth Management Ltd, Everybody Health & Leisure and Right at Home South Cheshire.
Excellence in Collaboration: Jo Jo’s Day Nursery, Safe Opportunities and The Wishing Well.
Excellence in Customer Service: Everything Dinosaur, Green Future Box Ltd, Optimum Pay Group, Right at Home South Cheshire and Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa.
Start Up Business of the Year: Griggs Boutique Bathrooms, KR Fleet Solutions Ltd, Platinum Construction, Sales Geek Cheshire East Ltd and Trinity Create Ltd.
Finalists are featured in a souvenir brochure and those pipped at the post will receive Highly Commended certificates and a logo to use on their marketing material.
Sponsors of the event include Assurant, Bentley Motors, Cheshire College South & West, Cheshire Connect, Cheshire East Council, Construction Linx, Hibberts, KPI Recruiting Ltd, Reaseheath College, Rhino Safety and South Cheshire
Development Agency Ltd.
Optimum Pay Group are sponsoring the VIP Drinks Reception which features a local musician.
Trinity Create are sponsoring the Main Drinks Reception.
