FEATURE: Who to inform when selling your rental

Are you looking to sell your rental property?

If so, there are several people and organisations that should be informed of the sale.

From tenants to local authorities, it’s important to make sure everyone is aware of the change in ownership.

By informing all relevant parties, you can ensure that the transition goes as smoothly as possible for everyone involved.

Tenants:

We spoke with property buyers We Buy Any Home, who reminded us that the most important group to notify is your tenants.

You should inform them of your intent to sell, and arrange a date for the final walk-through with the new owner.

Be sure to give them enough notice so they can make arrangements to vacate, if needed.

Additionally, you should confirm that all their security deposits will be returned in full once the sale has been completed.

Local Authority:

You’ll also need to contact your local authority or city clerk office and advise them of any changes in ownership related to the property.

They may need additional paperwork filed or updates made on permits/licences before the sale is complete.

This way, you are ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to comply with local regulations.

Real Estate Professionals:

Finally, it’s a good idea to get in touch with any real estate agents or property managers involved in the sale.

They can provide guidance on how best to handle the sale and make sure everything runs smoothly.

Additionally, they may have helpful suggestions for marketing your rental property and finding potential buyers.

Are there specific disclosure requirements when selling a rental home?

Yes, when selling a rental home there are specific disclosure requirements.

Depending on the state and local regulations in effect, you may be required to disclose certain information about the condition of the property to potential buyers.

How Long Does it Take to Sell a Rental Property?

The amount of time it takes to sell a rental property can vary greatly.

Factors such as the local housing market, pricing, type of property and its repairs or renovations needed all come into play.

Generally speaking, however, you should expect the process to take anywhere between three weeks to three months.

This does not include any paperwork processing time required by your lender or local authorities for the sale of your rental property.

In order to ensure a smooth and timely transaction, it is important that you inform the relevant parties about your intentions to sell your rental property.

Depending on whether you have tenants living in the building or not and if so, how long their lease has left to run will determine who needs to be notified.

The above parties are just some of the people you’ll need to inform when selling your rental property.

By staying organised and making sure everyone is up-to-date on all relevant information, you can ensure that the transition goes as smoothly as possible for everyone involved.