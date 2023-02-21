Reaseheath College’s construction students are to gain real life skills by building a bungalow on the college’s Nantwich campus.

The college has received £110,000 funding from Specialist lender Together to enable the project to go ahead.

The donation, paid over a five-year period, will be used to supply materials to build a bungalow and outdoor classroom.

It will include the materials for a timber frame bungalow which will be built by joinery and construction students.

Once the building is weather proof, plastering students will board and skim internally.

The buildings will be dismantled and rebuilt each year for five years, enabling hundreds of students to develop highly relevant skills and knowledge.

In addition, the funding will enable 100 students each year to gain their Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) Card.

The company will also provide ongoing support by helping and guiding students and will also fund an annual award for the most improved construction student.

Andy Gould, Curriculum Area Manager for Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working with Together on this exciting project.

“One of our key aims is to ensure that our students are industry ready by the time they have completed their qualifications.

“Together’s support will enable us to achieve this goal.

“This comes at an exciting time as we are now offering T Levels in Construction, which are very much employer-led qualifications.”

Marc Goldberg, CEO of Commercial Finance at Together, added: “At Together we are continually looking for ways of broadening our support within the community and making a difference to more lives, particularly those of ambitious young people.

“Our local partnership with Reaseheath has given us an excellent opportunity to invest in the next generation.

“A skilled workforce is essential for the successful future of the UK’s property sector and we are proud to be part of this journey.

“Our support will go much further than just the financial investment.

“We are dedicated to offering our time and expertise to the college and we are looking at supporting the students as they secure future roles in the industry.”