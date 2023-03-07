Record Store Day returns to Nantwich at Applestump Records

Applestump Records on Barker Street in Nantwich is bringing Record Store Day to the town for a second year.

Now in its 16th year, Record Store Day celebrates the unique culture of the independent record shop.

It releases more than 400 limited-edition records only available in an independent record shop on the day itself.

And due to the limited and exclusive nature of the titles available, collectors often queue throughout the night to get their hands on them!

The queue outside Applestump Records last year began at 00.50am!

And by the time the store opened there were more than 50 people stood in line hoping to pick up the records on their wish lists.

With more than 400 titles available on the day, preparing for the event is a huge task.

Applestump Records owner Steve Cook said: “Planning starts as soon as the release list is announced some two months before the event.

“We upload everything to our website for people to browse and ask everyone to submit a wish list to help guide our buying.

“With so many titles available it isn’t possible for us to stock them all so our buying is guided by people telling us what they will be looking for on the day.”

Record Store Day rules are very strict.

Nothing can be pre-ordered or reserved, and everything must be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Nothing is allowed to be sold online for at least a week after the event.

Those hardy souls that have braved the elements overnight outside Applestump will be treated to a bacon butty and a hot cup of fresh coffee from local coffee roasters Tilted Coffee.

There will also be live music and a few other treats.

Keep up to date on everything Record Store Day by following Applestump Records on Facebook and the other usual social media channels.

Record Store Day takes place on Saturday April 22, 2023.

Check out wwwapplestumprecords.com for more information.