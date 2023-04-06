Residents asked for views on future of Wistaston Memorial Hall

Residents in Wistaston are being urged to share their views on the future of Wistaston Memorial Hall and Community Centre on Church Lane.

There are plans for the future of the building, including a rebuild as the life-span of the venue is nearing an end.

Trustees who run the hall have put together a questionnaire for villages to complete.

A spokesperson said: “The hall adds immeasurably to the quality of life in the village.

“This important local facility is managed by a committee of trustees of the Wistaston Memorial Hall and Community Centre charity under a governing document dated 1947.

“As the facilities are provided for public benefit the trustees feel it is important that people understand what is planned for the future, including a rebuild of the existing building.

“Taking no action is not an option as the life span of the existing building is not indefinite.

“We have had a local structural surveyor complete a survey of the building and the conclusion is that refurbishing is not likely to be financially viable given the age, design layout and the costs which will be incurred.

“To kick off the rebuild project we are consulting local residents and hall users via an online questionnaire to understand your views of this valuable community asset and how you think it could be better utilised within the community in the future and also what improvements, if any, should be considered in its development.

“We will be approaching the National Lottery for financial support.

“Your questionnaire responses will be an important input to our bid to provide evidence of need and to improve our chances of success.

“You can access the online version of the questionnaire via this link https://www.wistastonmemorialhall.uk/

“Paper versions of the questionnaire will be available at the Hall. Where possible please complete the online version as we have to type in paper version responses.

“Completed paper versions of the questionnaire should be posted to New Build Committee c/o Wistaston Memorial Hall and Community Centre, Church Lane, Wistaston, Crewe, Cheshire CW2 8ER or put through the Hall letter box.

“The project team will be available on 1st, 15th and 22nd April 2023 from 10am – 12pm in the Dudley Room at the Hall to help complete online/paper questionnaires and to answer any queries. Hot drinks and biscuits will be provided.

“Deadline date for completion of the questionnaire is 30th April 2023.

“The trustees are being assisted by the charity Cheshire Community Action, which provides an advisory service for village and community halls in Cheshire and is part of Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE).”

Further information can be found at https://www.wistastonmemorialhall.uk/ and regular updates on the progression of the project will be published in local communications.