A530 Middlewich Road set for further 9-week closure

The busy A530 between Nantwich and Middlewich is set for a further nine-week closure from April 18.

Drivers are being warned to find alternative routes with the closure at the junction with Flowers Lane to allow construction on to the new roundabout.

It’s the latest phase of the North West Crewe Package works which saw the full closure of the A530 between Pyms Lane and Leighton Hospital for almost nine months.

There have also been two-way traffic lights in operation this week just south of Flowers Lane, on Leighton Hall Roundabout on the A530,

Minshull New Road, and Mile House Roundabout on the A530.

A CEC highways spokesperson said: “A full closure will then be put in place on A530 Middlewich Road at Flowers Lane Roundabout from Tuesday 18 April for approximately 9 weeks – this is to allow us to construct online carriageway works on the roundabout and associated infrastructure.”

This will mean more delays for drivers travelling between Nantwich and Middlewich/Winsford, and an increase in traffic using the Main Road through Church Minshull as a diversion.

The North West Crewe Package (NWCP) scheme aims to provide highways and junction improvements around the Leighton area in North West Crewe to ease congestion and improve access to Leighton Hospital, as well as new and existing housing developments.

It includes a new 2.6km single carriageway road and seven new roundabouts as well as the realignment of Smithy Lane, Flowers Lane and existing junction improvements on the A530 Middlewich Road and Minshull New Road.

The package also includes the extension of the Connect 2 walking and cycling route to Leighton Hospital and north west Crewe.

A section of Minshull New Road located outside Leighton Academy will be closed to traffic and will create a safer environment for children arriving and departing the school.

(Aerial pic by Jonathan White)