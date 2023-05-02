As people age, their skin undergoes key changes, and the most significant change is the thinning of the epidermis of the skin, a decrease in collagen production, and decreased elasticity.

Unfortunately, all these changes bring about results that many of us are not too keen about but are inevitable as we age: sagging skin, fine lines, and wrinkles.

But everyone knows that ageing is a natural process – and what you may not be aware of is that there are steps we can take to slow the process down – and, better yet, maintain youthful, glowing skin.

So the question remains: what can you do to have more youthful-looking skin as you get older?

Here’s what you should know – and do.

• Protect your skin from the sun’s rays

We all love getting some much-needed sun, and sunlight is an important source of vitamin D.

But too much sun can cause damage – in fact, it is one of the primary causes of premature ageing.

That said, always wear broad-spectrum sunscreen (with an SPF of 30, at least), even on cloudy days, and reapply the sunscreen every two hours, especially if you spend the day outside.

Wear protective clothing (like long sleeves, hats, and sunglasses), and don’t spend too much time under the sun, particularly during the peak hours of 10am to 4pm.

• Moisturise!

As we get older, our skin becomes drier, so one of the best things you can do for your skin is to moisturise it to keep it supple and hydrated.

Use a moisturiser that is ideal for your skin type and contains ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, which help retain skin moisture.

You can also use anti-ageing products, which slows down the ageing process.

For instance, you can look for products containing vitamin C, retinoids, and hyaluronic acid, which can improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Better yet, go for anti-wrinkle injections – they are non-invasive, safe, and effective, and many people swear by their results – click here for more information.

• Maintain a healthy and nutritious diet

One of the best tried and tested things you can also do for your skin is to maintain a healthy and nutritious diet.

It can provide the essential nutrients you need for healthier skin, and food rich in antioxidants (such as leafy greens, berries, and nuts) can help protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Also, foods rich in vitamin C can boost the production of collagen and decrease wrinkles.

• Water is your best friend!

Drinking plenty of water is crucial because it helps keep the skin hydrated and flushes out toxins from our bodies.

Your goal is to drink a minimum of eight glasses of water per day and avoid drinks that are dehydrating, such as caffeine and alcohol.

• Get a good night’s sleep

A good night’s sleep is crucial for maintaining youthful, glowing skin as it allows the body to repair and regenerate.

Not only will you feel tired if you don’t get enough sleep, but a lack of sleep can cause you to develop dark circles under your eyes, a dull complexion, and fine lines.

At least seven to eight hours of sleep a night will do, and try to follow a regular sleeping pattern and routine to promote a better quality of sleep.

(Pic by Pixabay.com)