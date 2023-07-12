Loungers set to open new Navio Lounge in Nantwich this month

Loungers plc is set to open Navio Lounge in Nantwich this month in the former Barclays Bank building.

The firm has transformed the Grade II listed site on Churchyardside and is due to open for the first time on Wednesday July 26.

Bosses say the outlet will be open all day every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus.

It is targeting Nantwich families with little ones, with games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer, as well as high chairs and baby-changing facilities.

Navio Lounge will also offer a space for groups who need a place for catch ups, meetings and events – whether for business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at the West Country-based café/bar group, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Navio Lounge in a couple of weeks.

“We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Nantwich’s food and drink scene.

“Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

The firm, which also runs the Cosy Club branded venues in cities across the UK, is also recruiting to fill a number of front and back-of-house roles at the venue.

Anyone interested can view the jobs on offer at https://thelounges.co.uk/jobs/

(Images provided by Loungers from other venues)