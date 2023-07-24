Nantwich Town beat Colwyn Bay 2-1 in pre-season clash

Nantwich Town made a successful trip to North Wales where they beat Cymru North Champions Colwyn Bay in their third pre-season fixture, writes Jack Beresford.
After already picking up back-to-back wins in their first two friendlies, The Dabbers were looking to maintain their good form.
The Welsh side got off to a positive start as they forced three smart saves from the trialist keeper in the Nantwich goal inside 15 minutes.
In the 20th minute the referee awarded a penalty to the hosts after a Colwyn Bay player was pulled down in the box.
Nick Rushton stepped up for Bay and despite the Nantwich keeper getting a strong hand to spot kick, it found its way over the line to give the hosts a deserved lead
In the 28th minute, Nantwich had their first real effort of the game as Callum Saunders drove into the box, his eventual effort was directed onto the crossbar by a good sliding challenge from Danny Holmes
Moments later, Colwyn Bay’s Matty Hill tried his luck from a 25 yard free kick but the keeper palms over the bar
On the stroke of half time Caspar Hughes took aim from the edge of the box but it was just over the crossbar
The referee bought a competitive first half to a close with the hosts taking the lead through Rushton’s penalty.
The first chance of the second half came through Dabbers substitute Dan Cockerline.
He saw his header crash off the bar after he rose highest to meet a corner at the near post.
In the 62nd minute The Dabbers levelled the scores.
Cockerline held play up well before finding Stevie Hewitt who poked home from just inside the box to make it 1-1.
Seven minutes later the Dabbers thought they had scored on two separate occasions as as Troy Bourne’s header looked to have crossed the line but it wasn’t given before Cockerline followed up and it was again cleared off the line by the Bay defence.
In the 82nd minute, Cockerline latched onto a loose ball at the back before feeding trialist who showed a good turn of pace before lifting an effort over the keeper and into the back of the net to give The Dabbers the lead.
The game ended 2-1 to Nantwich and despite the results not meaning anything, they have continued their winning form which will only breed positivity into the camp.
(Library image from 2021 by Jonathan White)
