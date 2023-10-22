Nantwich Town held to 1-1 draw by Prescot Cables

Nantwich Town drew in the league for the first time this season after a 1-1 stalemate with in-form Prescot Cables at the Swansway Stadium, writes Liam Price.
The Dabbers made a fast start to the game as they did last weekend.
Stevie Hewitt scuffed an effort inside the first minute before the home side took the lead in the seventh minute.
Captain Troy Bourne, making his 250th Nantwich appearance, swung in a peach of a cross from the right which was met squarely by Byron Harrison to head in his seventh of the season.
After that, second placed Cables started to show why they were in that position, not shaken at all by the early goal against them, they started to control possession and easily win most of the physical battles.
Kai Evans blasted over the crossbar before Francis Smith curled a free kick wide with a fair strike.
Evans had another chance before the half hour, the Dabbers winning the ball in midfield and breaking, Evans with a presentable opening but could only fire at the legs of Mitch Allen.
Jack Goodwin charging forward for Prescot looked as if he’d overrun the ball when cutting inside but managed to curl a great effort off the top of the crossbar.
Ten minutes before the break, they were deservedly level.
The ball spilled out to Smith on the right after a corner, no one closed him down so he had all the time in the world to stand the ball up to the far post where Nathan Koehler powered in a header from close range.
Dabbers manager Paul Carden said after the game that he thought keeper Scott Moloney had been fouled as Koehler and others piled in at that back post, but admitted the goal had been coming.
Anthony Donaldson had half a chance right on the stroke of half time and Moloney had to be alert to keep it level going into half time.
Donaldson was in action again in the second, drawing another save from Moloney on the hour.
A brief chant of ‘There’s only one Bobby Charlton’ could be heard from the visiting fans as news broke of the England and Manchester United icon’s death during the game.
Byron Harrison tried the spectacular shortly after but couldn’t get the right contact.
Sean Lawton had started on his return to the Dabbers and in the second half Jake Kirby came off the bench to make his return to football four years after calling it a day with Stockport due to injuries aged 25.
Cables had a couple more chances to win it as the game moved towards its conclusion.
Kyle Sambor was a menace in the wing back position and his cross was met by Donaldson, Moloney having to scramble it off the line.
Another off the line moment followed minutes later as Goodwin’s brilliant strike had Moloney beaten but Mo Ali was there to head away as he hung back following a corner.
Connor Heath came off the bench and had Nantwich’s best moment of the half, an outside of the foot effort was goalbound but kept out by Allen at the second attempt.
John Murphy should have won it in the last 5 minutes for Prescot, he led a counter and beat Mo Ali to get through on goal but got it all wrong and made it an easy save for Moloney.
It goes down as a decent result for the Dabbers, steadying the ship after the disappointment of Tuesday night and ending the 4-game winning streak of our opponents.
The next home game for Nantwich is on Tuesday night against Runcorn Town in the Cheshire Senior Cup, then the FA Trophy First Round tie against Stratford Town on Saturday 28th at 3pm.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
