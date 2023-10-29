Nantwich Tree of Light illuminated at ceremony

The annual ‘Tree of Light’ in Nantwich was illuminated at a ceremony today (October 29), writes Jonathan White.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the west doors to St Mary’s Church for a short ‘Remember with Light’ service of prayers, a hymn, a poem, and a song.

The service was led by Rector of St Mary’s Church Revd. Dr Mark Hart, with an address from the Deputy Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock.

There was also a reading of the poem ‘Remember Me’ by Margaret Mead from Mayor of Nantwich Stephanie Wedgwood, and the singing of the hymn ‘Amazing Grace’ by the gathered congregation.

The Tree of Light, an impressive Whitebeam tree located opposite the west doors on the church green, was illuminated as St Mary’s Church choir sang the song, ‘Like A Candle Flame’.

The Tree of Light is organised by Nantwich Town Council and offers people a chance to remember the loss of loved ones and to think about those less fortunate.

People donated £5 to dedicate a heart-shaped bauble to a loved one or a special cause.

The bauble can be filled with a name, message, or items of choice.

Baubles purchased in previous years can be re-hung for a donation of £3.

In addition, names may be listed on the Remembrance Page on the Nantwich Town Council website.

Nantwich Town Council dedicated the first baubles this year to the late Michael ‘Flash’ Meakin and Yvonne Worthington, nee Ormes.

Michael ‘Flash’ Meakin passed away, aged 80, in April this year.

Flash was a well-known character on the streets of Nantwich for more than 50 years, making a living by collecting people’s unwanted scrap metal and selling it on.

Flash was also a friend to thousands and helped people out when in need.

Yvonne passed away, aged 74, in July this year.

She made the national spotlight after being crowned Miss Great Britain, as a 19-year-old, back in 1968.

She also went on to win the title of Miss United Kingdom and competed in Miss World.

Her path to stardom began at the age of just 17 when in 1966 she entered and won the Miss Nantwich competition.

The church bells were rung after the service, followed by an All Souls’ service in the church in memory of loved ones, during which names were read and there was the opportunity to light a candle.

The cost of the tree is covered by Nantwich Town Council and all donations will be divided between the Mayor’s charities for her year of office – Nantwich Food Bank, Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, Cheshire Dogs Home, and St Mary’s Church.

Baubles will hang on the tree until after the 12th night of Christmas, after which the lights will be turned off and the baubles removed.

The baubles can then be collected from Nantwich Civic Hall after Monday January 15, 2024.