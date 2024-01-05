Nantwich firm part of largest driver training provider in UK

Driver training specialist Dulson Training has expanded its operation with the acquisition of Nantwich-based DDay Training – making it one of the largest providers in the UK.

The addition of the Nantwich site means Dulson Training can serve customers throughout the North West.

It already serves the West Midlands and Wales from its existing sites in Shrewsbury, Telford, Wrexham, Ludlow and a satellite centre in Wolverhampton.

The takeover sees Dulson Training acquire the premises, equipment and staff at DDay Training.

The two companies have already worked together on several training projects for more than a decade.

Nine new vehicles and trailers have been added to the Dulson Training fleet, making it one of the largest providers in the UK.

Steve Dulson, Dulson Training MD, said: “We have already had some great news and exciting projects being rolled out for 2024 but the addition of DDay and its services in Cheshire probably excites me the most.

“I know this new location will really strengthen our reach into the North West.

“This is an area where we have already seen significant growth since opening our Wrexham training site a few years ago.

“I have known Tim and Dawn at DDay for years, we have co-delivered some training and helped each other when either party has had an issue, such as covering some training or the loan of equipment.

“The relationship has always been strong and I have admired how they have built their family business into what it is today.”

Tim Day, of DDay Training, said: “My wife Dawn and I started DDay Training over a decade ago, building up a really strong foundation by delivering the highest level of Driver CPC, ADR and Licence Acquisition lorry and bus training throughout Cheshire and North Wales.

“We have become known for our excellent customer service and our reputation has helped us to grow and create stability as a highly respected training provider for the logistics industry.

“As the time has approached to hand over the reins, we wanted to make sure that whoever stepped in had the passion to continue the service and training that we are known for.

“That was an easy choice with Dulson Training. Over the years they have worked with us on assignments and have proved over and over again that they operate in the same way. A passion for every learner to succeed.

“Over recent months a smooth transition has taken place and as we head into 2024 a seamless change of hands has happened without any quality and output being changed. I know that with Steve and his team, DDay Training is in great hands.”